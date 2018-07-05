search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Game Board Discovered in Scotland

Thursday, July 05, 2018

Scotland medieval gameABERDEENSHIRE, SCOTLAND—A game board thought to have been used to play Hnefatafl, a Norse strategy game, has been found in eastern Scotland, according to a report in The Scotsman. Archaeologist Ali Cameron of the Book of Deer Project said the game board dates to the medieval period. The team of researchers discovered it during the search for a Pictish-era monastery near the small village of Old Deer, where the Book of Deer, a volume of the Christian gospels containing the oldest-known written examples of Scottish Gaelic, was once held. “It is a very rare object and only a few have been found in Scotland, mainly on monastic or at least religious sites,” Cameron said of the game board. A Christian symbol known as a Solomon’s Knot had also been carved on the stone. In addition, Cameron and her team uncovered a layer of stone and several post holes from a wooden building that may be the remains of the Pictish monastery. Charcoal samples from the site have been sent out for dating. To read more about medieval gaming, go to "How the Other Half Played Chess in Medieval England.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America