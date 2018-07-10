search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Rock Art Discovered in Tanzania

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Tanzania rock artKRAKOW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that archaeologist Maciej Grzelczyk of Jagiellonian University has found hundreds of ancient rock paintings spread out over more than 50 locations in Tanzania’s Swaga Swaga Game Reserve. Grzelczyk said the paintings, made with red or white pigments, resemble those at Kondoa, a nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site. Many of them are so faded they can only be seen with special camera filters. “Red paintings are particularly varied: In addition to the images of animals, there are also meteors or comets,” Grzelczyk said. Some of the images may be baobab trees. “Perhaps we are dealing with images related to mythology—according to the local beliefs, baobabs played an important role in the creation of mankind,” he explained. He added that the white paintings are thought to have been made more recently, yet were never placed over the earlier red images, perhaps as a sign of respect. The white paintings often feature giraffes and elephants, and may have played a role in fertility rituals, since the animals are often shown pregnant or during delivery. To read about early hominin footprints found in Tanzania, go to “Proof in the Prints.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

The City at the Beginning of the World

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America