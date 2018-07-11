search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Additional Mosaics Uncovered at Huqoq Synagogue

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Galilee spies grapesCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA—A richly decorated fifth-century A.D. synagogue in northern Israel indicates that its Jewish village continued to thrive under Roman Christian rule, according to a Live Science report. Jodi Magness of the University of North Carolina said the mosaic floors of the Huqoq synagogue are colorful and filled with figured scenes, even though it had been previously thought that Jewish art of the period avoided the use of such images. Previously uncovered sections of the floors illustrate biblical stories such as Noah’s ark, the parting of the Red Sea, the Tower of Babel, and Samson and the foxes. Newly discovered this year is a section depicting a tale from the book of Numbers in which Moses sends 12 spies into the land of Canaan to bring back information on the region’s soil, fruit, and people. Depictions of elephants, cupids, and Alexander the Great are also found in the synagogue’s mosaic floor. Magness thinks the pictures may have served to educate viewers, in addition to laying claim to Jewish heritage. “Some of the prayers and songs that were recited would have related to the scenes that were visible in the mosaics,” she explained. To read about Byzantine mosaics recently discovered in Israel, go to “Gods of the Galilee.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

The City at the Beginning of the World

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America