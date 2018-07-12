search
Henge Site Spotted in Ireland’s Boyne Valley

Thursday, July 12, 2018

COUNTY MEATH, IRELAND—BBC News reports that a monument or henge has been revealed on private land in eastern Ireland by the current heat wave and drought conditions. Author Anthony Murphy and Ken Williams flew a drone equipped with a camera over the site, located near Newgrange, a 5,000-year-old passage tomb, and other prehistoric monuments built along the River Boyne, to spot the outline of the structure. “There’s more moisture in the field where the features of this site are and that’s why the grass is greener,” Murphy explained. The enclosure measures about 650 feet in diameter, and could date to the Neolithic period or early Bronze Age. “It’s one of a series of large monuments near Newgrange,” commented archaeologist Steve Davis of University College Dublin. “Nowhere else in the world has so many in one spot.” For more on the archaeology of the Boyne Valley, go to “Samhain Revival.”

