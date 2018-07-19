Egypt’s Huge Sarcophagus Yields Three Possible Warriors
Thursday, July 19, 2018
ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the skeletons of three men who appear to have been killed in battle were found inside a large, sealed, black granite sarcophagus discovered in Alexandria earlier this month. Mummy expert Shaaban Abdel-Moneim said one of men appears to have an arrow wound in his skull. Water leaks had delayed the opening of the sarcophagus, according to representatives of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The remains will be restored and studied. For more on archaeology in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”
Advertisement
New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians
It was a bout time, too
Advertisement
Advertisement