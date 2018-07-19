Egypt’s Huge Sarcophagus Yields Three Possible Warriors

Thursday, July 19, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the skeletons of three men who appear to have been killed in battle were found inside a large, sealed, black granite sarcophagus discovered in Alexandria earlier this month. Mummy expert Shaaban Abdel-Moneim said one of men appears to have an arrow wound in his skull. Water leaks had delayed the opening of the sarcophagus, according to representatives of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The remains will be restored and studied. For more on archaeology in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”