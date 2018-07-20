Old Kingdom Pottery Workshop Unearthed in Egypt

Friday, July 20, 2018

ASWAN, EGYPT—According to an Associated Press report, a 4,000-year-old pottery workshop has been discovered close to the Nile River in southern Egypt. Mostafa al-Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the site, which contains a pottery wheel made of a limestone turntable and a hollow base, will offer information about the development of pottery manufacturing during the Fourth Dynasty, in the middle of the third millenium B.C. To read about another discovery at Aswan, go to “Afterlife on the Nile.”