search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Private Roman Bath Discovered in England

Monday, July 23, 2018

Chichester private bathCHICHESTER, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, archaeologists have uncovered a private bath at one of two townhouses discovered in southeast England. The bath, made of bricks, tiles, and mortar, would have been large enough to hold four people. “It would have been filled with really hot water, and for the owner to be able to use the bathhouse throughout the year, it would have required staggering amounts of charcoal for the furnace, and a considerable amount of tending and stoking to keep it going,” said Chichester District Council archaeologist James Kenny. The bath is thought to have been supplied with water from a main supply accessible only to the wealthiest people in the city. For more on the Roman presence in England, go to “Caesar’s English Beachhead.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

The City at the Beginning of the World

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America