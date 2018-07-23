Private Roman Bath Discovered in England

Monday, July 23, 2018

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, archaeologists have uncovered a private bath at one of two townhouses discovered in southeast England. The bath, made of bricks, tiles, and mortar, would have been large enough to hold four people. “It would have been filled with really hot water, and for the owner to be able to use the bathhouse throughout the year, it would have required staggering amounts of charcoal for the furnace, and a considerable amount of tending and stoking to keep it going,” said Chichester District Council archaeologist James Kenny. The bath is thought to have been supplied with water from a main supply accessible only to the wealthiest people in the city. For more on the Roman presence in England, go to “Caesar’s English Beachhead.”