search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Site Found in Iceland

Monday, July 23, 2018

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND—Iceland Monitor reports that occupation layers dating from the ninth century to the fourteenth century A.D. were discovered during the construction of a parking lot in western Iceland’s Mosfellsdalur Valley. Archaeologist Ragnheiður Traustadóttir said a church had been built in the area in the twelfth century, but an earlier church may have stood on nearby Mosfell Hill. She thinks there could have been an early Icelandic village in the area. “We didn’t dig much, but we discovered three items, among them a baking plate, imported from Norway,” she said. The items are thought to have been imported in the eleventh century and used into the thirteenth century. “We also found a Norwegian sharpening tool and a piece of red jasper for making fire,” she added. To read in-depth about archaeology in Iceland, go to “The Blackener’s Cave.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

The City at the Beginning of the World

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America