Hominin Baby Tooth Found in France
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
TAUTAVEL, FRANCE—Agence France-Presse reports that a hominin baby tooth has been found in a cave in the Pyrénées Mountains of southern France. “The tooth likely belonged to a child aged five or six, who still had their milk teeth but had used them a fair amount,” said paleoanthropologist Tony Chevalier of the University of Perpignan. The tooth is thought to be about 560,000 years old and may have been lost by a Homo heidelbergensis child. A total of some 150 fossils of human relatives have been recovered from Arago Cave, including the remains of Tautavel Man, whose 450,000-year-old skull was discovered in 1971. Researchers are not sure whether the cave was used repeatedly as temporary shelter or as a long-term camp. To read about the discovery of Homo heidelbergensis remains in Spain, go to “A Place to Hide the Bodies.”
Advertisement
New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians
It was a bout time, too
Advertisement
Advertisement