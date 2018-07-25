search
Maya Cave Paintings Discovered in Mexico

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

MERIDA, MEXICO—Researchers led by archaeologist Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi of the Mexican Institute of Ecology, Science, and Culture have discovered Maya paintings of birds, mammals, a cross, geometric figures, people, and hands covering a 49-foot-long section of cave wall in eastern Yucatán, according to a report in The Latin American Herald Tribune. The cave also contains a small sinkhole full of water. Experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History will travel to the cave to assist with recording, dating, and interpreting the images. “Right now we’re unable to reveal the exact location, because unfortunately in the Yucatán, the looters and vandals are always a step ahead of us,” Grosjean said. To read in-depth about a Maya city in Guatemala, go to “The City at the Beginning of the World.”

