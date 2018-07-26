Roman-Era Burial Discovered in Greece

Thursday, July 26, 2018

ATHENS, GREECE—Reuters reports that an 1,800-year-old tomb has been found on the Greek island of Sikinos, in a mausoleum that had been converted into a church and monastery during the Byzantine period. “A monument, one of the Aegean’s most impressive, has got an identity,” announced Dimitris Athanassoulis of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cyclades. “We now have the person for whom the building was built, we have her remains, her name.” The burial had been well hidden between two walls in the building’s basement. A Greek inscription records the woman’s name as Neko. She was buried with gold wristbands, rings, a long necklace, a carved cameo buckle, and glass and metal vases. Scientists are currently collecting information and trying to find out more about Neko, Athanassoulis added. For more on archaeology in Greece, go to “A Bronze Age Landmark.”