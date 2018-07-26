Heat Wave Exposes Historic Gardens at Stately English Home
Thursday, July 26, 2018
DERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that the recent heat wave has revealed the plan of the historic gardens at Chatsworth House, which was built in the mid-sixteenth century on the River Derwent in central England as the seat of the Duke of Devonshire. The ornate flower beds and paths, seen as outlines in the scorched modern lawns, were planted in the late seventeenth century over an area of 105 acres. “It wasn’t a lost landscape or anything—we knew it was there,” said Steve Porter, head of gardens. “But the fact is, it’s normally a green lawn so everything is hidden underneath so it’s not visible.” For more, go to “The Archaeology of Gardens.”
