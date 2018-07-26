Han Dynasty Village Uncovered in China

Thursday, July 26, 2018

SICHUAN PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a village made up of pits, ditches, nine houses, and a well datingto the Han Dynastry (202 B.C. to A.D. 220) has been found in southwest China. The site has also yielded cooking utensils, kettles, urns, pots, tiles, and bronze coins. “We figured out the distribution of the village through excavation,” explained archaeologist Yang Yang of the Cultural Relics and Archaeology Institute of Chengdu. “The residential area was located in the western and northern areas, while drainage connecting with the river was in the eastern and southern parts of the village.” The information from the site could help scientists understand the economy and standard of living during the Han Dynasty. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”