19th-Century Buildings Excavated in Ontario

Wednesday, August 01, 2018

ANCASTER, ONTARIO—In an excavation carried out in advance of construction of a new arts center in Ancaster, archaeologists have uncovered a range of artifacts dating to the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, according to a CBC report. The site once hosted the Bloody Assize of 1814, a series of trials in which 19 men were charged with high treason for aiding the enemy during the War of 1812 and 15 were sentenced to death. The excavation has uncovered a tin shop and an apothecary that dates to 1857, including glass from medicine jars and pieces of tobacco pipes. Based on the discovery of a drain system that was connected to the tin shop and the apothecary, archaeologists Stephen Brown believes that both buildings may have been built by the same person. A bottle of ginger beer dating to 1912 that was brewed by Pilgrim & Co. in nearby Hamilton was also unearthed. To read in-depth about the discovery of a legendary nineteenth-century shipwreck in Canada, go to “Franklin’s Last Voyage.”