Six Statues Discovered in Southwestern Turkey

Monday, August 06, 2018

AYDIN PROVINCE, TURKEY—Six statues estimated to be 2,000 years old have been unearthed in the ancient Greek city of Magnesia, according to a report in The Daily Sabah. The statues were all found in the same area of the city’s temple of Artemis, and had been placed face down. Four of them depict women, and one is of a man, but scholars have not been able to identify the sixth figure. In all, nearly 50 statues have been unearthed at the site. “This discovery will not be the end of it and clearly shows we can find more statues in this particular area,” said lead archaeologist Orhan Bingöl. To read about another ancient Greek city in Turkey, go to "In Search of the Philosopher's Stone."