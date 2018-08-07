Heatwave Reveals Castle Outline in Ireland

Tuesday, August 07, 2018

COUNTY OFFALY, IRELAND—According to a report in The Irish Times, heatwave conditions in Europe have revealed the outlines of former structures at Birr Castle, located in Ireland’s Midlands Region. The castle is well known as the home of the “Great Telescope,” or “Leviathan of Parsonstown,” which was built in 1845 by the third Earl of Rosse. It remained the largest telescope in the world for 75 years. The outlines revealed in the grass include paths taken by astronomers from Birr Castle’s main gate to the telescope. Portions of the so-called Black Castle, which fell into ruin on the site in the early seventeenth century, can also be seen in the scorched grass. Scholars were aware the structure existed, but did not know not exactly where it stood. The scorch marks suggest the Black Castle’s main gate was located where the main hall of today’s Birr Castle now stands. To read more about historical archaeology in Ireland, go to "Treasures of Rathfarham Castle."