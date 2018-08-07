search
Archaic-Period Artifacts Unearthed on Greek Island

Tuesday, August 07, 2018

Greece Despotiko potteryATHENS, GREECE—Recent excavations on Greece’s island of Despotiko have continued to uncover a sanctuary dedicated to Apollo, its surrounding buildings, courtyards, and artifacts dating to the Archaic period, according to The Greek Reporter. The artifacts, dated to the sixth century B.C., include vases, basins, bottles, lamps, pots, and amphorae. Metal objects such as a bronze lance, nails, and hooks were also recovered, along with fragments of statues of a warrior and a kouros, or young man. Many of the rooms still had their flooring and thresholds. To read about another Archaic-period Greek sanctuary, go to "A New View of the Birthplace of the Olympics."

