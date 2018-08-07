3,400-Year-Old Fortification Found in Romania

Tuesday, August 07, 2018

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA—According to a Romania-Insider report, a team of researchers led by Rüdiger Krause of Goethe University and Florin Gogâltan of the Institute of Archaeology and History of Art of the Romanian Academy have discovered an ancient citadel made of wood and clay in western Romania. Called the “Old Citadel,” or Cetatea Veche, the structure covered some 220 acres and is thought to have been one of the largest and more impressive fortifications built in the area during the Bronze Age. So far, the team members have found a palace measuring more than 300 feet long and 130 feet wide within the citadel. “Our purpose is to find out why this fortification was made, why the construction was needed,” Krause explained. To read about another recent excavation of a settlement dating to this period, go to "A Bronze Age Landmark."