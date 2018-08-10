Pebble Mosaic Unearthed in Western Greece

Friday, August 10, 2018

ARTA, GREECE—Tornos News reports that a mosaic made of pebbles was discovered in a bathhouse near the center of the ancient city of Ambracia, which is located in northwestern Greece. The round mosaic features depictions of cupids, swans, fish, water fowl, and an octopus, rendered in off white and dark river pebbles. Archaeologists from the Ephorate of Antiquities in Arta said the mosaic is similar to pebble mosaics found in fourth-century B.C. baths in Corinth. To read more about late Archaic period artwork and architecture in ancient Greece, go to "A New View of the Birthplace of the Olympics."