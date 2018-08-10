search
700-Year-Old Octagon-Shaped Tomb Found in China

Friday, August 10, 2018

China octagon tombYANGQUANY, CHINA—A 700-year-old octagonal tomb with a pyramid-shaped roof has been discovered in North China, according to a Live Science report, and excavated by a team archaeologists from Yangquan City’s Office of Cultural Heritage Administration and the Bureau of Cultural Relics and Tourism of the Suburbs of Yangquan City. They said the door to the tomb was placed in one of the eight walls. The other seven were decorated with murals, including depictions of the husband and wife who occupied the tomb, although no skeletal remains were recovered. The roof was decorated with images of the sun, moon, and stars, while the murals on the remaining seven walls depict two popular tales of filial piety—the importance of caring for the elderly; musicians playing songs; tea being prepared; and horses and camels transporting goods, led by a man wearing a Mongol-style soft hat with four edges and a long jacket. At the time the tomb was built, the Mongols, descendants of Genghis Khan, ruled China. Their dress codes restricted Han Chinese officials to round-collared shirts and folded hats. To read more about the Mongol Empire, go to "Khubilai Khan Fleet."

