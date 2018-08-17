Bronzes Found in Germany Show Reach of Roman Empire
Friday, August 17, 2018
BERLIN, GERMANY—According to an Artnet News report, a court has ruled that a farmer who owned the land in central Germany where a 2,000-year-old bronze sculpture was discovered in 2009 should receive greater compensation from the government. Archaeologists discovered the well-preserved Roman sculpture of a horse’s head adorned with gold leaves at the bottom of a 36-foot well, where it had been covered with water and protected from the air. Bronze sandals, found nearby, indicate the statue had a rider. Scholars now suspect the bronzes, which date to about A.D. 9, were part of a large statue depicting Augustus, Rome’s first emperor. To read in-depth about the excavation in which the sculpture was discovered, go to “The Road Almost Taken.”
