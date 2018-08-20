3,500-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Crete

Monday, August 20, 2018

CRETE, GREECE—A farmer on the island of Crete discovered a carved tombstone dated to the Late Minoan period when his vehicle got stuck in the mud under an olive tree, according to The Greek Reporter. Archaeologists and archaeology students were called to the scene, where they unearthed an intact, vaulted tomb measuring about 13 feet long, complete with carvings, two skeletons, and about two dozen vases. Chrysa Sofianou of the Lassithi Ephorate of Commerce said the rare find will offer more information about a “common mortal” who lived between 1500 and 1400 B.C. For more, go to “The Minoans of Crete.”