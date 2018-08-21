search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

5,000-Year-Old Cemetery Excavated in Kenya

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Kenya pastoralist cemeterySTONY BROOK, NEW YORK—According to a report in The Guardian, Elisabeth Hildebrand of Stony Brook University says a 5,000-year-old communal cemetery in northwestern Kenya is evidence that early pastoralists who lived without social hierarchies were able to work together to achieve common goals. At least 580 individuals were buried in a mortuary cavity placed in the center of a platform measuring 90 feet across and marked by pillar-like megaliths at the Lothagam North site. The arrangement of the bodies, Hildebrand said, suggests the men, women, and children were buried without any indication of social ranking, and, she noted, all of them were buried with elaborate personal ornaments. The monument may also have been served as a meeting place to renew ties and exchange information. The burial cavity was eventually filled in and capped with thousands of stones. “We don’t know why or what happened next,” said project co-director Katherine Grillo of the University of Florida. To read about a massacre that occurred near Lake Turkana around 10,000 years ago, go to “The First Casus Belli.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America