search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Burials Discovered in Temple at Peru’s Chavin de Huantar

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Peru Chavin de Huantar templeCHAVIN DE HUANTAR, PERU—The Latin American Herald Tribune reports that researchers led by John Rick of Stanford University have employed robotic four-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with cameras and lights to explore the 3,000-year-old temple at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site in Peru. So far, more than 30 narrow tunnels and passageways have been found. In the temple’s galleries, the team members spotted the graves of several men who were buried faced down under piles of rocks. “What’s interesting is that they weren’t people of high social standing,” Rick said. “They were probably sacrificed, but we’ll find that out with further studies.” To read about a site in Peru called Montegrande, including its similarities to some features at Chavin de Huantar, go to “Letter from Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America