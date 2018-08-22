Burials Discovered in Temple at Peru’s Chavin de Huantar

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

CHAVIN DE HUANTAR, PERU—The Latin American Herald Tribune reports that researchers led by John Rick of Stanford University have employed robotic four-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with cameras and lights to explore the 3,000-year-old temple at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site in Peru. So far, more than 30 narrow tunnels and passageways have been found. In the temple’s galleries, the team members spotted the graves of several men who were buried faced down under piles of rocks. “What’s interesting is that they weren’t people of high social standing,” Rick said. “They were probably sacrificed, but we’ll find that out with further studies.” To read about a site in Peru called Montegrande, including its similarities to some features at Chavin de Huantar, go to “Letter from Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”