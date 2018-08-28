Remains of a Slovak Manor House Unearthed

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that archaeologists have unearthed the foundations of a sixteenth-century manor house on the grounds of the Rusovce Mansion, a nineteenth-century neoclassical manor built in imitation of the English gothic style. Traces of the older manor house, whose existence was previously known but whose precise location had been lost, were found beneath the site where a fountain once stood. During the excavation, archaeologists also recovered artifacts dating to Roman period, as well as the Bronze Age. To read about a similar excavation in England, go to “The Many Lives of an English Manor House.”