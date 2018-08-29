Mask May Depict Ancient Maya King

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

PALENQUE, MEXICO—Newsweek reports that archaeologists have discovered a stucco mask that could depict the ancient Maya king K'inich Janaab' Paka, also known as Pakal the Great, who ruled the city state of Palenque from A.D. 615 to his death in 683. During his reign, the longest known in the Maya world, Pakal was responsible for constructing many of the buildings that still survive at Palenque, which flourished under his leadership. The mask was discovered inside a building known as House E, where Pakal built his throne room. A number of ritual artifacts were found with the mask, including fragements of jade and obsidian, ceramic figurines, and the bones of animals such as lizards and turtles. To read in-depth about the ancient Maya, go to “The City at the Beginning of the World.”