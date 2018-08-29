Ireland Dig Reveals Multiple Burials
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
DUNGARVAN, IRELAND—According to a report in the Irish Sun, volunteer archaeologists in County Waterford have uncovered human remains, including fragments of a skull, jaw, and teeth, which may date to between 300 and 400 years ago. The discovery was made during excavations at Gallow's Hill, a large mound in Dungarvan that was once the site of a 12th-century Norman castle. Researchers believe that one of the burials likely dates to a period of warfare in the 17th-century—perhaps the Cromwellian conquest of Ireland or later Jacobite uprisings. Another interrment may date to the period that gave the site its name, when it was used as a location for exectutions by hanging. To read more about the archaeology of Ireland, go to "The Vikings in Ireland."
