Native American Fort Unearthed in Connecticut

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT—Archaeologists working ahead of railway construction on the Connecticut coast have found evidence of a 17th-century Native American fort, Newsday reports. Excavations on a small area of land adjacent to Amtrak and Metro North commuter train tracks have uncovered artifacts going back 3,000 years, including projectile points, stone tools, and trade goods such as wampum, glass beads, hatchets, and knives. The team has also identified postholes belonging to the fort's wooden walls. The site is believed to have been occupied by members of the Norwalk tribe from around 1615 to 1640 and used for trading with early Dutch settlers. Follow the link to "Off the Grid" to read about Pemaquid, Maine, another site of early interaction between European colonists and native people in New England.