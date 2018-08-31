Lake Erie Shipwreck Excavated

Friday, August 31, 2018

MARBLEHEAD, OHIO—Underwater archaeologists led by Carrie Sowden of the National Museum of the Great Lakes have identified a nineteenth-century shipwreck that could be Lake Serpent, a schooner that sank in 1829. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the vessel lies at a depth of 40 to 50 feet, and that visibility is limited, which has made excavation challenging. Should the team ultimately prove that the vessel is Lake Serpent, it would be the oldest shipwreck yet discovered in Lake Erie. According to historical accounts, the ship was transporting stone from the Lake Erie islands to Cleveland when it sank with all hands aboard. To read more about underwater archaeology in the Great Lakes, go to "Shipwreck Alley."