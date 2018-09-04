Neolithic Farming Site Found in Nile Delta

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

DAQAHLIYA, EGYPT—A 7,000-year-old settlement has been uncovered at the Tell el-Samara site in the Nile Delta, according to an Ahram Online report. Pottery and stone tools, in addition to storage areas containing animal bones and plant remains were found, and will be analyzed in order to study the origins of farming in Lower Egypt. The artifacts could hold clues to the transition from rain-based to irrigation-based farming along the Nile River. To read in-depth about the Hyksos, foreigners who ruled Egypt for a century, go to “The Rulers of Foreign Lands.”