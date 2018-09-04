search
Bone Arrowhead Recovered in Yukon Territory

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA—A hiker spotted a rare artifact while on a remote trail in the mountains of the Tombstone region of central Yukon, according to a CBC News report. “We were just coming down the ridge, and I found a little patch of gravel between two big blinds—kind of big snow blinds—and there was this arrowhead laying in the gravel,” said Jennifer Macgillivray, who reported the find to the government’s heritage branch. Made of caribou antler, the arrowhead is thought to have been lost by a hunter hiding behind those rocks some 1,500 years ago. Archaeologists will travel to the site, which is located in an overlap of traditional territories of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in and Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nations, to investigate. To read about a barbed arrow point that was recently discovered in southern Yukon, go to “Time’s Arrow.”

Recent Issues


