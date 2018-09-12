search
Hundreds of Neolithic Pots Unearthed in Scotland

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Scotland Neolithic potteryCLACKMANNAN, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that pieces of more than 200 pots spanning a period of more than 2,000 years were discovered on farmland in Scotland’s narrow “waist” by a team from Headland Archaeology. The oldest pieces are about 6,000 years old. Many of the pots had been used for cooking and eating by Neolithic farmers, and are thought to have held yogurt, butter, cheese, roasted hazelnuts, and toasted barley. The presence of crushed quartz dolerite in the material making up the vessels indicates they could have been made locally. To read in-depth about excavations in Scotland's Orkney archipelago, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”

