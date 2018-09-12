search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Bone Analysis Suggests the Maya Caged Big Cats

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Copán animal tradeFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA—Live Science reports that some of the pumas and jaguars slaughtered and buried at the Maya site of Copán as early as the fifth-century A.D. may have been raised in captivity. Nawa Sugiyama of George Mason University and her colleagues analyzed isotopes in the bones and teeth of big cats whose remains were uncovered in five ritual sites in the ancient city. Some of the bones had high levels of C4, a molecule common in agricultural plants, which suggests the cats were fed animals that ate plants raised by humans, and hence that the cats lived in captivity. Other big cat bones had high levels of C3, a molecule found in wild plants, which suggests these animals were killed in the wild. The remains of animals such as deer, owls, spoonbills, and crocodiles were tested as well. Isotope analysis suggests some of these animals originated in distant regions of the Copán Valley. Sugiyama said the Maya practice of trading wild and captured animals for ritual purposes may have been more extensive than previously thought. For more on the Maya, go to “The City at the Beginning of the World.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America