Medieval Copper Coins Unearthed in Northern India

Friday, September 14, 2018

NEW DELHI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that more than 250 copper coins dating to the sixteenth century A.D. were discovered near the entrance to the Khirki Mosque during conservation work undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India. The oldest coins were minted during the reign of Sher Shah Suri, who is also known as Sher Khan, between 1540 and 1545. The mosque, constructed in the fourteenth century in northern India, is thought to be one of seven built by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, who converted from Hinduism to Islam. The building is known for its blend of Islamic and traditional Hindu architectural styles. To read about another recent discovery in Uttar Pradesh, go to “Indian Warrior Class.”