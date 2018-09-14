Dog Digs Up Bronze Age Artifacts in Czech Republic

Friday, September 14, 2018

RYCHNOV, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague reports that while being taken for a walk near the Orlické Mountains in northern Bohemia, a dog dug up a collection of 3,000-year-old bronze artifacts. The dog owner handed the 13 sickles, two spear points, three axes, and bracelets over to the local government. The objects were examined by a team of researchers including archaeologist Martina Beková of the Museum and Gallery of the Orlické Mountains, who said that the objects were in good condition, and may have been buried as an act of honor or sacrifice. The artifacts will stay in the Hradec Králové region, where they will be put on display. Archaeologists are continuing to investigate the area where the treasure was found. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Prague.”