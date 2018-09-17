Ancient Gold and Pearls Discovered on Danish Island

Monday, September 17, 2018

HJARNØ, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that a metal detectorist discovered a collection of gold and pearl artifacts on a small island off the east coast of Jutland. Dated to about A.D. 500, the jewelry may have been hidden from the Romans, according to Mads Ravn of the Vejle Museum. “They’ve probably been down there on a mission to plunder, so our little find is a reminder of a turbulent period in world history when gold spoke its own, very clear language,” he said. A volcanic eruption in El Salvador and the resulting ash cloud and climate change could have also prompted the burial of the treasure as an offering to the gods, Ravn added. For more on arcaheology in Denmark, go to “Bluetooth's Fortress.”