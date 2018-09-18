search
Bones of Two Neanderthals Found in Northern Iraq

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Shanidar Cave NeanderthalsERBIL, KURDISTAN—Kurdistan 24 reports that the remains of two additional Neanderthals have been found in Shanidar Cave, where the fossils of 10 Neanderthal individuals have been unearthed since the 1950s. “What we have here is the skull of a Neanderthal adult,” said British paleoanthropologist Emma Pomeroy, who is working with an international team of scientists at the site. “It’s been quite badly squashed by the stones and all the soil on top of it, but it’s actually fairly complete.” The individual’s lower jaw, upper jaw, teeth, and eye sockets are visible on the partially excavated bone. The other individual is underneath the first, and Pomeroy added that it appears that a rock was put on top of the burials. Other burials may be found in the area. “We hope to build a strong picture of how they lived here, what their life was like, and what they did when members of their group died,” she said. For more, go to “A Traditional Neanderthal Home.”

