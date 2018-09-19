Roman Cemetery Unearthed in England

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery has been found at the site of a housing development in England’s North Lincolnshire. More than 60 skeletons, pottery, and other grave goods have been recovered, according to Natasha Powers of Allen Archaeology. The cemetery is thought to have served a town situated near Ermine Street, which connected the cities of London and York. A second-century villa complete with a mosaic floor was uncovered in the town. “We knew there was a Roman settlement but we didn’t know about the cemetery,” Powers said. For more on Roman England, go to “London’s Earliest Writing.”