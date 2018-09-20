Iron Age Grinding Stone Found in Turkey

Thursday, September 20, 2018

VAN, TURKEY—The Daily Sabah reports that a 2,700-year-old grinding stone has been unearthed at the fortified site of Çavuştepe, which is located in eastern Turkey. Çavuştepe was built in approximately 750 B.C. by the Urartian king Sardur II. Rafet Cavusoglu of Yuzuncu Yil University said the well-worn stone is the fourth one found at the site. “This is a stone people used to grind some grains like barley and wheat after adopting a settled life,” he said. The excavation team has also recovered some 120 pots that may have been used to store grain. To read about an Iron Age battle that involved Urartrian soldiers, go to "The Price of Plunder."