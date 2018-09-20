search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Grinding Stone Found in Turkey

Thursday, September 20, 2018

VAN, TURKEY—The Daily Sabah reports that a 2,700-year-old grinding stone has been unearthed at the fortified site of Çavuştepe, which is located in eastern Turkey. Çavuştepe was built in approximately 750 B.C. by the Urartian king Sardur II. Rafet Cavusoglu of Yuzuncu Yil University said the well-worn stone is the fourth one found at the site. “This is a stone people used to grind some grains like barley and wheat after adopting a settled life,” he said. The excavation team has also recovered some 120 pots that may have been used to store grain. To read about an Iron Age battle that involved Urartrian soldiers, go to "The Price of Plunder." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America