Medieval Bishop’s Seal Found in Sweden

Friday, September 21, 2018

Sweden Bishop SealBISKOPS ARNÖ, SWEDEN—The Local reports that a small fragment of a medieval stamp was recovered on an island in central Sweden during an archaeological investigation ahead of the construction of a new pipeline. Archaeologist Maria Lingström found the object with a metal detector in the three-foot wide trench. It is thought to have belonged to Christian archbishop Petrus Philippi, who is known to have died in A.D. 1341. “Only about 50 seal stamps that belonged to the clergy have been found so far in Sweden,” Lingström said. “This particular stamp was personal and the archbishop carried it with him at all times.” His signature seal stamp was likely destroyed upon the bishop’s death. To read about a recently rediscovered depiction of a  medieval abbott, go to "He's No Stone Face."

