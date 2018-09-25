search
Study Asks, “Why Do Humans Cooperate?”

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Sharing group normsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA—Science News reports that psychologists Coren Apicella and Kristopher Smith of the University of Pennsylvania examined how different groups of Hadza hunter-gatherers living in East Africa share food, and found that group sharing is driven by local group norms and behavior. Hadza nomads tend to change groups frequently and live with different people over the course of a year. On four different occasions over a period of six years, the researchers distributed four honey-filled straws—a favorite Hadza food—to nearly 400 volunteers living in 56 different camps to play what is known as a public goods game. In such games, every participate has the option to contribute to the public pot, which is then tripled and redistributed, but the individual will always do better by not contributing to the pot. The researchers found that in some camps, everyone contributed generously to the pot, and in other camps, people contributed little. Thus, the individuals adjusted their willingness to share food depending upon the cooperative standards of the temporary camp where they were living, rather than behaving in a consistently selfish or generous way. Apicella thinks people may choose their campmates based on their ability to produce food, rather than on how cooperative they are. This trait may have helped cooperation to evolve among humans as they built larger societies. To read about the archaeology of hunter-gatherers in East Africa, go to "10,000-Year-Old Turf War." 

