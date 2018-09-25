search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman-Era Residence Found in Ancient Memphis

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Egypt purification basinMIT RAHINA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a Roman-era residential building with four entrances and several corridors has been uncovered in the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the structure’s outer walls and inner staircases had been built with red brick. Inside, Waziri said the excavation team found purification basins carved from limestone and limestone holders for offering pots decorated with images of the god Bes. A bath and a room that may have been used for rituals was found on the main structure’s southwestern side. To read in-depth about recent Egyptological discoveries, go to "The Rulers of Foreign Lands." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America