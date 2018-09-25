Roman-Era Residence Found in Ancient Memphis

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

MIT RAHINA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a Roman-era residential building with four entrances and several corridors has been uncovered in the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the structure’s outer walls and inner staircases had been built with red brick. Inside, Waziri said the excavation team found purification basins carved from limestone and limestone holders for offering pots decorated with images of the god Bes. A bath and a room that may have been used for rituals was found on the main structure’s southwestern side. To read in-depth about recent Egyptological discoveries, go to "The Rulers of Foreign Lands."