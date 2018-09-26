search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Australia’s Desert Inhabited Earlier Than Previously Thought

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Australia Western DesertCRAWLEY, AUSTRALIA—People are known to have arrived on Australia's northern shore around 65,000 years ago. Now, according to a Science Magazine report, artifacts and traces of ancient campfires suggest that people first migrated to the continent's Western Desert at least 47,000 years ago, about 10,000 years earlier than previously thought. A team led by archaeologists Peter Veth and Jo McDonald of the University of Western Australia found charcoal, thousands of stone tools and other artifacts, and rock paintings of snakes, turtles, and human figures at Karnatukul, a rock shelter in a subregion of the Western Desert known as the Little Sandy Desert. “Fifty thousand years is the limit for radiocarbon dating,” McDonald said, “so we really are at the edge of the barrier, and that’s why it’s possible this site is even older.” Critics of the study, however, say it is hard to know whether the charcoal at the site was made by people. For more on archaeology in Australia, go to “Death by Boomerang.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America