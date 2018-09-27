search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neanderthal Finger Bone Study Examines Dexterity

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Neanderthal precision gripsTÜBINGEN, GERMANY—According to a New Scientist report, research conducted by Katerina Harvati of the University of Tübingen and her colleagues suggests Neanderthals were capable of precision grips using finger and thumb. It had been thought Neanderthals were limited to full-fisted grips because their hand bones were generally “chunkier” than those of modern humans. Harvati’s team examined 3-D scans of the points on modern human finger bones where the muscles and tendons attach, known as entheses, in people who worked different kinds of jobs, such as bricklaying, tailoring, and painting, and compared the sizes of their entheses with those of six Neanderthals and six early modern humans. The results indicate that all of the Neanderthals spent much of their time using precision grips, while the early modern humans may have employed a division of labor, since only about half of their finger bones bore the mark of continued precision grips, while the others showed signs of repeated power grips. Harvati said this anatomical evidence supports the archaeological evidence for sophisticated cultural behavior among Neanderthals. For more, go to “Decoding Neanderthal Genetics.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America