search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Lost Medieval Artifacts Mapped Inside Swedish Church

Friday, September 28, 2018

medieval church coinsOSLO, NORWAY—More than 100,000 coins, as well as an assortment of other objects, have been found beneath the wooden floorboards of medieval Christian churches in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Science Nordic reports that Svein Harald Gullbekk of the University of Oslo and his team looked for patterns in the medieval artifacts, which he thinks were dropped from people’s pockets during services in Sweden’s Bunge Church. “When we investigated where hairpins, pearls, and other objects associated with women were found in Bunge Church in Gotland, we found that more than 95 percent of them were on the north side of the nave,” he said. This corresponds with the historic practice of segregating men and women within the building, placing women to the north. Most of the people in the building would have remained standing through the entire service. Benches were provided along the sides only for the elderly and infirm. To read about caches of coins and other objects discovered buried on Gotland, go to “Hoards of the Vikings.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America