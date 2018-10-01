search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Engraved Sandstone Discovered in Aswan

Monday, October 1, 2018

Egypt KomOmbo TempleCAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that work to reduce the level of groundwater at the Kom Ombo Temple in Aswan revealed two inscribed pieces of sandstone. Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the first piece of sandstone dates to the 19th Dynasty (1295-1186 B.C.), and depicts King Seti I standing in front of the god Horus and the goddess Sobek. The images are topped with a winged sun, which is a symbol of protection. There are 26 lines of hieroglyphic text below the images. The stone has been broken in two, but its inscriptions are in good condition, Waziri added. The second stone shows King Ptolemy IV, who ruled from 222 to 205 B.C., standing with his wife, Arsinoe III, the god Horus, a winged sun, and 28 lines of text. Waziri said this stone was found broken into several pieces. The discovery of a sandstone sphinx sculpture at the site was announced earlier this month. To read in-depth about the Hyksos, who immigrated to Egypt and ruled it for a century, go to “The Rulers of Foreign Lands.”

