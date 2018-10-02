Roman-Era Grave Found During Road Work in Cumbria
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
CUMBRIA, ENGLAND—Roadwork in northwest England has revealed a Roman-era grave, according to a BBC News report. Archaeologist John-James Atkinson said the burial may have been placed along the Roman road, but the excavation team has not found its exact route yet. “The A66 has been a road for at least 2,000 years,” he explained. The grave was carefully investigated, recorded, and preserved in situ. To read about a curious set of burials in England dating to the Roman period, go to “Off with Their Heads.”
