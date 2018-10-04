search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Statues Unearthed in Jordan

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Jerash Roman sculpturesAMMAN, JORDAN—ANSAmed reports that at least 14 sculptures have been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Gerasa, whose ruins are located in Jerash, in northern Jordan, by an international team of archaeologists. Some of the figures are intact, while others were decapitated. The large sculptures include images of Aphrodite and Zeus, known to the Romans as Venus and Jupiter, respectively. Ziyad Ghuneimat of the Jerash Department of Antiquities explained that Zeus was a popular deity in the ancient city. This statue will eventually join other statues of the god in the temple of Zeus at the site. Figures of seven of the nine Muses, who were daughters of Zeus, have also been recovered. Ghuneimat hopes statues of the two remaining Muses will be found. To read about recent discoveries in Jerash dating to the eighth century A.D., go to “World Roundup: Jordan.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America