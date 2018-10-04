Roman Statues Unearthed in Jordan

Thursday, October 4, 2018

AMMAN, JORDAN—ANSAmed reports that at least 14 sculptures have been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Gerasa, whose ruins are located in Jerash, in northern Jordan, by an international team of archaeologists. Some of the figures are intact, while others were decapitated. The large sculptures include images of Aphrodite and Zeus, known to the Romans as Venus and Jupiter, respectively. Ziyad Ghuneimat of the Jerash Department of Antiquities explained that Zeus was a popular deity in the ancient city. This statue will eventually join other statues of the god in the temple of Zeus at the site. Figures of seven of the nine Muses, who were daughters of Zeus, have also been recovered. Ghuneimat hopes statues of the two remaining Muses will be found. To read about recent discoveries in Jerash dating to the eighth century A.D., go to “World Roundup: Jordan.”