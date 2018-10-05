search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Lake Erie Shipwreck Possibly Identified

Friday, October 5, 2018

TOLEDO, OHIO—According to an Associated Press report, a ship discovered in 2015 in Lake Erie may be Lake Serpent, a schooner that sank in 1829. Newspapers at the time reported that the bodies of three crew members were seen in the lake or washed ashore. Lake Serpent was built in 1821 in Cleveland, when only 1,000 people lived there, and she carried produce, flour, whiskey, and limestone between ports on the Great Lakes. Carrie Sowden of the National Museum of the Great Lakes said the shipwreck is the same size as Lake Serpent, and the wreck's cargo of stone matches historic records. The vessel also has a carved serpent’s head at her bow. “I don’t know what else it could be,” she said, “but there’s still enough unknown that we haven’t seen.” Much of the wreckage is still covered with mud and sediment. Further investigation of the shipwreck site is planned for next year. To read in-depth about shipwrecks of Lake Superior's Thunder Bay, go to “Shipwreck Alley.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America