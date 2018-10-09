search
First-Century Inscription Found in Israel Mentions “Jerusalem”

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Israel Jerusalem inscriptionJERUSALEM, ISRAEL—UPI reports that a 2,000-year-old Aramaic inscription unearthed during roadwork near the Jerusalem International Convention Center mentions Jerusalem, written in Hebrew letters, as it is spelled today. References to the city from the time period usually refer to “Shalem.” The complete inscription, which reads “Hananiah son of Dodalos of Jerusalem,” was found on a limestone column drum that was reused in a later Roman structure. Danit Levy of the Israel Antiquities Authority said the area where the column was found had been used for pottery and cooking vessel production in antiquity. To read about another recent discovery in Jerusalem, go to “Front Row Seats.”

